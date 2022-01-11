Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Market To Be Driven By Growing India Basmati Rice Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Market, assessing the market based on its segments like major types of basmati rice, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):

In the coming years, the market will likely be driven by rising consumer demand and rising per-capita income in economies such as India and China. Additionally, one of the major contributors to market growth during the forecast period is expected to be the region’s constantly growing population. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits associated with basmati rice consumption, such as diabetes management and improved digestion, are expected to provide the market with promising growth opportunities. Basmati rice is high in vitamin B1, vitamin B6, copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc, all of which are essential nutrients for the human body.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Basmati rice is one of the most widely grown rice varieties, especially in India and Pakistan. It is a long-grain rice with a distinct aroma and flavor. There are two types of basmati rice: white and brown basmati rice. Though white basmati rice is popular, brown rice has a higher fiber content and a more intense flavor and texture. Brown rice is healthier than white rice because it has an outer bran layer.

The major types of basmati rice are:

Parboiled

Raw

Based on end use, the market has been categorised into:

Retail

Institutional

The major regional markets include:

China

India

Australia

Pakistan

Others

Market Trends

The Asia Pacific region accounts for roughly 90% of global rice production, with China being the largest producer. India, on the other hand, is the world’s leading producer of basmati rice, accounting for two-thirds of the global supply. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are the main producers of basmati rice in India. India exported USD 4,330.7 million in basmati rice to various parts of the world in 2019-2020. India’s basmati rice is exported to Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, among other countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are KRBL Limited, Supple Tek industries Pvt ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Adani Group, Matco Foods Limited, Ideal Basmati Rice and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

