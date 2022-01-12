Global Disposable Thermometers Market To Be Driven By Increasing COVID-19 Cases And Other Infectious Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Thermometers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global disposable thermometers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, target area, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-thermometers-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17% (Global Medical Thermometers Market)

COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major reasons behind the gigantic market growth of disposable thermometers. The continuous spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is likely to fuel the market over the forecast period. The pandemic has also brought awareness about maintaining good health, and thus, in order to prevent infections from other diseases, such as C. difficile, MRSA, MDROs, Norovirus, Rotavirus, and other HAIs, people are investing in these types of thermometers. Furthermore, the advantages offered by using disposable thermometers, such as cost-efficiency, prevention from cross infection, hygienic, and accuracy, are likely to drive the market in the coming years. Also, the rising population and increasing disposable income would further contribute towards the market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A disposable thermometer is a temperature measuring device with a measuring range between 96.0-104°F. These thermometers are used for a few target areas of the body, such as the forehead, armpits, and rectum. The major reason behind the use of disposable thermometers is to reduce the risk of cross infection that can occur with the use of other thermometer systems.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-thermometers-market

Based on the type of thermometers, the market has been segmented as:

• Digital Thermometer

• Mercury Thermometer

• Strip Thermometer

On the basis of target area, EMR has segmented the market into the following categories:

• Oral

• Axilla

• Rectal

• Others

Further, depending on the end uses of these thermometers, the market can be divided into:

• Hospitals

• Homecare Settings

• Diagnostic Centre

• Others

The report also provides an in-depth market analysis of various regions which includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of bacterial and viral diseases has led to an enormous increase in the use of disposable thermometers. The use of these thermometers has been increasing in healthcare settings due to the accuracy offered by them. The market is likely to be stimulated by continuous technological innovations and new product launches in order to cater the future market requirements. The excellent performance of these thermometers has been possible due to solid crystal technology, a technological innovation in the field. Tempagenix, LLC is also planning to launch a new version of its Temp-N-Toss disposable thermometer, which would not only be eco-friendly but also would be more accurate compared with its previous version . The advanced product launches or innovations are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are GF Health Products, Inc., 3M Co., Cardinal Health, Inc., Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd, and Medical Indicators Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/japanese-encephalitis-vaccine-market

Global Instrument Transformer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/instrument-transformer-market

Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market

Global Mould Release Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mold-release-agents-market

Global Lung Stent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lung-stent-market

Global Tert-Butanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tert-butanol-market

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-wound-care-market

Global Energy Drinks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-drinks-market-report

Global Energy Bar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-bar-market

Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/endovenous-ablation-devices-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.