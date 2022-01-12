Global Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Erectile Dysfunction And Changing Lifestyle In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global sexual enhancement supplements market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

The main factor driving the growth of the Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market is the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction and changing lifestyles. There has been a significant shift in people’s lifestyles, resulting in everyday shifts that have increased the incidence of different diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and others. This chronic illness necessitates ongoing treatment, which may result in a variety of sexual issues as a side effect. Furthermore, over the predicted era, increased intake of alcohol and smoking has increased the incidence of erectile dysfunction.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sexual enhancement supplements are supplements made from natural ingredients like ginseng and ginkgo biloba that help people treat and improve their sexual health. These supplements come in a variety of ways, including tablets, pills, gel, mist, and others, and each has a unique mechanism of action. The majority of supplements are made up of natural ingredients, while some contain synthetic chemicals.

The industry can be divided on the basis of product into:

Conventional Sexual Enhancement Supplements

Organic Sexual Enhancement Supplements

The industry can be divided based on its distribution channels into:

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The high prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED) and the increase in risk factors that lead to sexual issues are driving the global demand for sexual enhancement supplements. High-risk factors for erectile dysfunction, such as diabetes, prostate cancer, testosterone deficiency, hypertension, obesity, and hyperlipidemia, help the industry thrive, further increasing the incidence of ED. Many neurological disorders are on the increase, which helps the industry. Furthermore, drugs for a variety of health conditions can cause erectile dysfunction, boosting the global demand for sexual enhancement supplements. Over the forecast era, the growing cases of erectile dysfunction around the world will provide tremendous growth opportunities in this industry. These supplements come in the form of creams, gels, and sprays that come in a variety of flavours and colours and are sold both online and in stores. The internet plays a significant role in driving business growth in this case. It not only connects sellers and buyers on a common platform to offer buyers access to a wide variety of sexual enhancement supplements, but it also helps supplement providers boost revenue by linking sellers and buyers. Previously, online penetration was very poor in most developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, although it was relatively high in developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Doc Johnson Enterprises, Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leading Edge Marketing Inc., LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

