North America Hand Sanitiser Market To Be Driven By The Rising Awareness About Hygiene And Sanitation In The Continent In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3 Billion

Gel-based hand sanitisers account for a substantial portion of the market due to their convenience, as they are easy to carry and may fit into pockets or purses. The cream is simple to apply, penetrates the skin well, and lasts for an extended amount of time. Due to the rising danger of hospital-acquired contaminations and the increased focus on patient safety, hospitals are expected to account for a considerable share of the market by end-use. Government legislation and WHO guidelines encouraging hospitals and healthcare facilities to use initiatives such as “My 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene” are expected to help raise awareness and knowledge of the necessity of hand hygiene. As a result, this market segment is predicted to increase rapidly throughout the forecast period.

The hand sanitizer industry in North America is dominated by the United States. The increased awareness of the product, owing to the considerable number of active COVID-19 cases in the United States, has fueled market expansion in the region. The market will also benefit from citizens’ increasing interest in personal hygiene and sanitation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hand sanitizer is a thick liquid, alcohol-based skin sanitizer used to kill bacteria. The product can also be alcohol-free and capable of retaining moisture and skin oils. Hand sanitizers are usually small and portable.

On the basis of product, the industry is divided into:

• Gel

• Liquid

• Foam

By formulation, the market is broadly categorised into:

• Alcoholic

o Ethanol

o isopropyl alcohol

o n-propanol

• Non-Alcoholic

o benzalkonium chloride

o triclosan

o others

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as:

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Departmental Stores

• Drugstores

• Online

• Others

The various end-uses of the product include:

• Hospitals

• Household

• Hotel/Restaurants

• Others

The regions for North America hand sanitiser market include:

• United States of America

• Canada

Market Trends

The growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic is driving the North American hand sanitizer market. Hands are a component of the body that is used in a variety of daily tasks thus they need to be sanitised frequently, which can be problematic if you do not have a hand sanitiser. As a result, demand for the product is expected to increase significantly throughout the projection period. Government initiatives and attempts to encourage the use of hand sanitizers to reduce the spread of infectious diseases will further help the industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

