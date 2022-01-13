The Global Acaricides Market Is To Be Driven By The Demand For Higher Agricultural Yield In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acaricides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Acaricides Market, assessing the market based on its segments like major chemical types, mode of action, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Globally, the growing worldwide population and need for greater agricultural yields are driving the worldwide acaricides market. The market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026, owing to rising demand for organic goods and sustainable agriculture.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Antibiotic acaricides, carbamate acaricides, and formamidine acaricides are only a few examples of acaricides. Ticks and mites are killed, and pest treatment is cost-effective. They are employed to prevent the spread of arthropod pests, which cause significant economic harm.

On the basis of chemical types, the market is prorated into:

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Organochlorines

Pyrethrins

Pyrethroids

Others

On the basis of its mode of operation, the market can be broadly classified as follows:

Spray

Dipping

Hand Dressing

Others

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Industrial

Others

The regional markets for global acaricides market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in global population has influenced important breakthroughs and breakthroughs, as well as raised the need for food and high-yield crops in fewer regions. It has also sparked a boom in the agriculture industry as a result of rising food demand. The agricultural sector is focused on crop protection, improvement, and higher productivity. As a result, fertilizers and insecticides are being used more often. Acaricides are important because they eliminate ticks and mites, keeping animals and crops healthy and free of illness.

Furthermore, Acaricides are also commonly used to kill ticks and mites in households. In the near future, the growing use of acaricides in household applications is expected to increase the acaricides market. Increased productivity, the rise of the agriculture industry, and increased worldwide demand for livestock are all driving factors in the acaricides market. A rise in demand for acaricides in the global market has been attributed to developments in areas such as fertilizers and pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, UPL Europe Limited, Corteva Agriscience and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.