Increasing Demand For Luxury In The Hospitality Sector Is Driving The Growth Of The Global Swimming Pool Construction Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD xx Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.0%

Growth in the premium construction sector is a major factor for the growth of the market globally. Increasing disposable income of the people and the increasing number of ultra-rich people is driving the swimming pool construction industry. The ultra-rich people construct swimming pools in their residential buildings as well as uses spas, swimming pools, and gym facilities during traveling. Continuous growth in the tourism sector globally is also expected to drive the market in the near future. Moreover, the construction of swimming pools in educational institutions will also escalate the demand for swimming pool construction materials. Besides, swimming pools require regular maintenance, which generates the demand for construction materials and is further lubricating the market growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market due to the negative market of tourism globally.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A swimming pool is an artificially made tank where water is stored for recreation activities, bathing, and competitive swimming or diving. It can be above ground or underground. The material used for the construction of the swimming pool including concrete, steel frame, and fiberglass, are referred to as swimming pool construction materials.

The material used in swimming pool construction include:

Concrete

Fiberglass

Vinyl Liner

Steel Frame

Other

The market, based on type, can be divided into:

Above Ground

In-Ground

The market can be bifurcated by end-user into:

Residential

Non-residential

The regional markets for the Global Swimming Pool Market can be separated into:

North America Canada United States of America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Other

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Others

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Nigeria South Africa Others



Market Trends

Substantial demand for premium housing in developed economies such as the US, Germany, and rising in developing countries, such as India, Mexico, and Brazil, among others, is escalating the market growth. Moreover, after the COVID-19 pandemic, growth in the tourism sector is expected to provide a steady growth to the hospitality industry hence non-residential segment will witness significant growth for a couple of years. Moreover, a trend of increased physical activities is expected to be witnessed in the future to increase immunity against COVID-19 which will further augment the growth of the swimming pool. Moreover, increasing government focus to promote swimming as a sport especially in the emerging economies and the development of water and adventure sports park will also augment the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of smart technologies for swimming pool maintenance is also expected to boost the growth of the swimming pool construction industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Limited, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

