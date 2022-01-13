Morocco Couscous Market Is To Be Driven By Increasing Global Demand Due To Fast-Paced Lifestyle In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Morocco Couscous Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Morocco Couscous Market, assessing the market based on its segments like thickness, SKUs and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/morocco-couscous-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 5%

Morocco is a major exporter and one of the most important destinations for couscous. An increasing number of young consumers with their hectic and fast-paced lifestyles, a growing number of young customers choose convenient, easy-to-cook, and inexpensive food choices. Couscous is simple, ready-to-cook, inexpensive, versatile, and come with health statements like gluten-free and whole grain food. Aside from that, Morocco Couscous is a safe and convenient food choice for families, especially for those with children.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Couscous is a traditional North African dish made from durum wheat semolina granules that have been crushed and steamed. Couscous is also nutritious, simple, and easy to cook, flavourful, and flexible, with health benefits including gluten-free and whole-grain meal.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/morocco-couscous-market

On the basis of thickness, the couscous market is segmented into:

Fine Couscous

Medium Couscous

Thick Couscous

Based on SKUs, the industry can be segmented into:

1 Kg

5 Kg

25 Kg

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Market Trends

Morocco Couscous Market is being driven by the growing number of working younger population with busy lifestyles in countries like Asia Pacific and the Middle East preferring comfort and healthier food choices.

However, the dominant trend of westernization has significantly led to the implementation of newer and innovative couscous preparation recipes. Because of its low caloric value and high protein/fiber content, couscous intake has increased in recent years, owing to an increasing consumer health awareness of high obesity rates. Furthermore, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food items, along with the widespread availability of conventional, dried, frozen, and microwaveable couscous varieties in Moroccan retail networks, has fueled market expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dari, Forafric Group, Zine Capital Invest Group and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

