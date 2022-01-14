Global Injection Moulding Machine Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Injection Moulding Machine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global injection moulding machine market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, machine type, clamping force, sale, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.4 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 20 Billion

The global injection moulding machine market is primarily driven by the demand from automotive sector. The increasing production automobiles globally, is propelling the demand for the plastic components such as bumpers, dashboard, among others, thus, pushing the growth. Moreover, the rapidly developing electronics industry is further expected to drive the growth. The fast-growing industrial sector and healthcare industry are expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period. Additionally, the factors such as increasing expenditure on research and development (R&D) for better and efficient technologies, growing urbanisation and increasing disposable income will aid the growth. However, the high initial capital expenditure for setting up the machine and availability of alternatives such as 3D printing, thermoforming and urethane casting may hinder the growth for the injection moulding machine market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Injection moulding machines are used in production of various plastic components. The machine melts the material of choice and injects in moulds thereby, producing the required shape and size. However, the injection moulding machine also finds its application across various sectors as it is also utilised to mould other material such rubber, metal, and ceramics.

Based on product type, the injection moulding market can be divided into:

Plastic

Rubber

Metal

Ceramic

Others

On the basis of machine type, the injection moulding machine market be categorised into:

Hydraulic

Hybrid

All-Electric

Based on clamping force, the injection moulding machine market can be divided into:

0–200 Ton-Force

201–500 Ton-Force

Above 500 Ton-Force

Based on sales, the injection moulding machine market can be divided into:

New Sales

Aftermarket

Injection moulding machine market based on end use can be divided as following:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest shareholder and show the fastest growth in the global the injection moulding machine market. The rapidly expanding industrial sector and growing urbanisation in the developing economies such as China and India are expected to lead the regional growth. The increasing penetration of electronics, improving health care facilities, presence of key players and end-use vast sectors in the region is expected to aid the growth. Meanwhile, Europe and North America are expected to show moderate growth in the forecast period, due to presence of vast automobile modification industry, deep penetration of electronics and vast healthcare industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Haitian International Holdings Limited, Engel Machinery Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Japan Steel Works, Ltd., Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

