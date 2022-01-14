Global Adhesion Barriers Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Surgery And Sports-Related Injuries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Adhesion Barriers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Adhesion Barriers Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, formulation, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.8 Billion

The rise in the number of chronic diseases such as neurological and cancer disease, as well as gynaecological, ophthalmology, and dental problems, is driving the worldwide adhesion barriers market forward. Because of the expanding elderly population and changing lifestyle, which is contributing to a growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses globally, the cardiovascular surgery segment, among other applications, is dominating the business.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An adhesion barrier is a medical device that helps to reduce abnormal internal scarring (adhesions) after surgery by separating internal tissues and organs while they heal.

The global adhesion barriers market is divided into segments such as kinds, formulations, applications, and regions:

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Seprafilm

Gynecare Interceed

Adept

Duragen Plus

MediShield

Oxiplex

SprayShield

4DryFieldPH

Hyalobarrier

Others

Based on formulation, the market is segmented into:

Film

Gel

Liquid

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into:

Gynaecological Surgeries

Abdominal General Surgeries

Orthopaedic Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Others

Based on region, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rapidly rising medical tourism business in emerging nations like China, India, and Japan will drive demand for adhesion barriers in the Asia Pacific region, propelling the industry forward over the forecast period. The sector is likely to develop as surgery and sports-related injuries become more common. Because of the growing penetration of important players in the region, North America is likely to dominate the adhesion barriers industry globally throughout the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (NYSE: JNJ), FzioMed, Inc, Sanofi S.A., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc, PlantTec Medical GmbH, and Other. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

