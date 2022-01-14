North America Ice Cream Market To Be Driven By Vast Demand For Tasty And Healthy Treats In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Ice Cream Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America ice-cream market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, category, type, distribution channel, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 62.3 billion (Global Ice-Cream Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.5% (Global Ice-Cream Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 96.1 billion (Global Ice-Cream Market)

The North America ice cream market is driven by innovation and advancement in technology. Both United States and Canada have voluminous demand for ice-creams with variety of unconventional and flavourful ice creams. The advanced technologies have made it easier for market players to meet these demands with the use of convenient equipment. It is much easier to whisk, process and package products. Mix and match of different ingredients like chocolate chip and mint, salted caramel, or vanilla with swirls of peanut butter are just some from the list. The demand for diet ice-creams at par with any other regular ice cream but still fulfills the purpose of healthy eating. From non-fat to gluten free, lactose free or sugar free ice creams, all the types witness voluminous demand. Purely organic and natural ice creams with no artificial colours or preservatives also have high demand among the consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ice cream is a dessert in frozen form and is mainly made from milk and sugar mixed and processed together with additional flavourings, like vanilla, strawberry, butterscotch, mango, or the widely loved and preferred chocolate, among many others. It has a very creamy texture and is sweet in taste.

Based on flavour, the market is divided into:

• Chocolate

• Fruit

• Vanilla

• Others

The categories include the following:

• Impulse Ice Cream

• Take-Home Ice Cream

• Artisanal Ice Cream

Serving types are listed as follows:

• Cup

• Stick

• Cone

• Brick

• Tub

• Others

Distribution channels used for product availability are:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Ice Cream Parlours

• Online Stores

• Others

The regional markets for North America are:

• United States

• Canada

Market Trends

Health and weight management in recent times are given heavy priority. People invest a lot of time and money choosing products that are healthy and tasty at the same time and do take a toll on their body. With the rise in this conscious consumerism, the ice cream industry has shifted to focus on nutrition alongside taste. The market can be seen flooded with huge line of flavours differentiated based on different parameters. Milk used can be dairy, from cow or buffalo, or non-dairy like soy, cashew, almond or any other plant-based milk. This helps the vegan consumers choose accordingly. Sugar is the important aspect that today people want to avoid, therefore, giving rise to ice-creams made of natural sweeteners like honey. The choice of healthier ice-creams is on a massive rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BR IP Holder LLC (Baskin Robbins), Nestle SA, Unilever Plc, Turkey Hill Dairy, Blue Bell Creameries, L.P., Wells Enterprises Inc., and David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

