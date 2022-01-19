Global Green Surfactants Market Is Being Driven By The Rising Environmental Concern In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green surfactants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green surfactants market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 35.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 48.1 Billion

Green surfactants made from waste biomass and agricultural raw materials are becoming more common, which is propelling the industry growth. As companies look to move away from surfactants made from petroleum feedstock, they are becoming more common. Due to increased regulations and increasing market demand, key players are looking for products that are sustainably sourced. Alkypolyglucosides, plant-based saponins, amino acid derivatives, and betaines are examples of green surfactants. Surfactants made from renewable feedstock and advanced technologies, on the other hand, are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Surfactants with one hydrophilic and one hydrophobic portion are known as green surfactants. They are surfactant substitutes that are being produced around the world to replace conventional surfactants in a variety of applications. Traditional surfactants, which are highly toxic and non-biodegradable, are being scrutinized by regulators all over the world.

Based on type, global green surfactants market can be segmented into:

Rhamnose Based

Glycolipids

Lipoproteins

Others

On the basis of applications global green surfactants market can be divided into:

Food and Beverage

Home and Personal Care

Others

Regional market of global green surfactants market can be divided into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The market for green surfactants is being aided by the increasing demand for laundry detergents, which usually contain surfactants with cleaning properties. The market is growing due to the increasing penetration of washing machines, as well as rapid technological advancements. Furthermore, strict government regulations governing the use of chemicals that could harm the environment are contributing to increased adoption of green and sustainable products by manufacturers, boosting the global green surfactants industry. Over the forecast period, the numerous programs initiated by governments across the country to encourage the adoption of sustainable and clean-labelled goods are expected to help the industry’s development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Corporate, Innospec, Galaxy Surfactants, Ajinomoto Co Inc, GlycoSurf LLC, The Dow Chemical Company and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

