Global Energy Drinks Market To Be Driven By The Rising Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global energy drinks market, assessing the market based on its type, product, consumers, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 57 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 86 Billion

The growth in the global energy drinks market is induced by increasing health awareness and a fast-moving lifestyle, as well as rising consumer awareness of the product’s health benefits. Rapid urbanisation, soaring disposable incomes, and increased sports activities contributed to an increase in consumption of non-carbonated beverages. Adolescents consume a lot of energy drinks because many companies claim that they enhance their performance, alertness, and endurance. Long and irrational work hours, as well as the rising frequency of social events, are influencing consumers to purchase energy drinks. Furthermore, new products may assist businesses in capitalising on the enormous growth potential in emerging economies.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An energy drink is a beverage that contains a high concentration of a stimulant ingredient, commonly caffeine, along with sugar and, in some cases, supplements including vitamins, carnitine, taurine, herbal extracts, or amino acids. It is marketed as a product that can improve physical performance and mental alertness.

Based on product, the market is divided into:

Based on type, the industry is segmented into:

Non-Organic

Organic

Natural

Based on consumer group, the market can be categorised as:

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric population

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into:

On-Trade Distribution

Off-Trade and Direct Selling Distribution

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Consumption of energy drinks has become a status symbol, especially among young people. Such consumer buying behavior is anticipated to accelerate overall demand for the product, assisting in the development of the energy drinks industry. In urban areas, alcohol consumption in conjunction with all these energy drinks is quite prevalent. Furthermore, several regular partygoers favour mild alcoholic drinks, leading to a high consumption of alcoholic beverages comprising an average of around 2% to 5% alcohol by volume. The presence of substitutes is expected to pose a serious threat to global market growth. Aerated drinks, malted beverages, and cold-pressed fruit juices compete fiercely with energy drinks.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., AriZona Beverage Co., National Beverage Corp., Living Essentials, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

