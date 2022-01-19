United States Freestanding Emergency Department Market To Gain Momentum Due To Consumer-Driven Health Plans In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Freestanding Emergency Department Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States freestanding emergency department market, assessing the market based on its segments like ownership, service, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.3 Billion

From 2008 to 2016, the number of FSEDs in the United States has witnessed a rapid growth of 155%. The major reason behind the healthy market growth is the growing demand from consumers for convenient care options. These facilities are likely to reduce the burden on the country’s emergency care system. Furthermore, these departments assist in tackling the crowd at the traditional hospital-based emergency departments and provide easy and fast access to healthcare. In coming years, these facilities are likely to provide promising growth opportunities as they act as a means to feed major urban medical centre and involves a lower cost of construction as compared to a full-service hospital. This is expected to further the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A freestanding emergency department, commonly referred to as FSED, is a licensed facility that provides emerging care and healthcare services but is different from hospitals. FSEDs are of two types: a Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Independent Freestanding Emergency Centres (IFECS). HOPDs are owned and governed by medical centres or hospitals, whereas IFECs are owned by a business entity or an individual.

Based on ownership, the market has been segmented as

Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD)

Independent Freestanding Emergency Department (IFSED)

The market has also been segmented into the following services:

Imaging Service

Laboratory Service

The report also studies the United States freestanding emergency department by segmenting the market into regions, like:

New England

Mideast

Great Lakes

Plains

Southeast

Southwest

Rocky Mountain

Far West

Market Trends

The freestanding emergency department is one of the new trends in the field of emergency care. The number of freestanding emergency departments has been constantly growing, owing to several advantages offered by these facilities, such as greater convenience, no wait time, more face-to face time with a doctor, and on-site imaging equipment and labs. Also, these facilities may serve as an effective way to address the issues of discrepancies in the demand and supply of emergency care to a certain level. The rising demand for efficiency in healthcare services is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Texas is considered the epicenter of these freestanding emergency departments movement. In Texas, these departments are not required to function under a hospital’s license, which acts as a driving factor for the growth of the freestanding emergency department in the U.S.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Universal Health Services, Inc., HCA Healthcare, Inc., Lifepoint Health, Inc., Ardent Health Services, Ascension Health, and Adeptus Health Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

