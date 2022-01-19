The United States Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire And Strand Market To Be Driven By The Rising Popularity Of Offsite Construction In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘The United States Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market, assessing the market based on its segments like surface coating, application, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/us-prestressed-concrete-wire-and-strand-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 241 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 322 Million

Residential buildings and parking lots, for example, use PC wire and strand for floor structures with a long life and minimal floor loads. The product’s demand is expected to be pushed by increased demand for housing services and increasing business activities.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

To withstand concrete and prefabricated structures, pressed concrete (PC) wires and cables are used.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/us-prestressed-concrete-wire-and-strand-market

On the basis of surface coatings, the market can be divided into:

Uncoated

Galvanized

Epoxy Coated

Others

On the basis of application, the market can be categorised as:

Bridges

Buildings

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

New England

Midwest, Great Lakes

Plains, Southeast

Southwest

Rocky Mountain

Far West

Market Trends

Construction is booming in the West, especially in Nevada, which is expected to boost market development. Major improvements in Nevada’s pipeline, such as the Las Vegas stadium and casinos such as the Las Vegas Resorts World, are expected to boost demand for the goods. With a market share of more than 32% in 2020, the galvanised segment will be the most significant.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Insteel Industries Inc., Sumiden Wire Products Corporation, Wire Mesh Corporation, Deacero, S.A de C.V., ArcelorMittal, Usha Martin Americas Inc., NV Bekaert SA, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Steel Grating Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-grating-market

Tunnel Boring Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tunnel-boring-machine-Market

Ready Mix Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ready-mix-concrete-market

North America Ceramic Tiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-ceramic-tiles-market

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market

North America Industrial Hose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-industrial-hose-market

Cladding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cladding-market

Brazil Waterproofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brazil-waterproofing-market

Precast Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precast-concrete-market

Indonesia Roofing Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indonesia-roofing-materials-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.