Global Toilet Soap Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Toilet Soap Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global toilet soap market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, segments, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 22.01 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 27.82 Billion

The growth of the global toilet soap market is driven by the increasing expenditure on personal care products. Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness for hygiene are aiding the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for toilet soaps with various fragrance, moisturizing and anti-bacterial properties may likely propel the market growth. Strong advertising campaigns by the key players with celebrity endorsements is expected to further enhance the market growth. Moreover, other factors such as increasing global population, rising industrial infrastructure and urbanisation in the emerging economies such as India and China, are projected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Toilet soap is mild salt obtained by the reaction of an alkaline solution with a fatty acid. It is usually perfumed and is used for washing face and hands or bathing. Toilet soaps are known for their anti-bacterial properties.

Based on soap type, the market is divided into:

Bar

Liquid

Paper Soap

Others

Based on segment, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Fragrant

Non-Fragrant

The regional markets for toilet soap include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market for toilet soap and show the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of key global players and domestic players along with growing expenditure on personal hygiene products are expected to propel the market. Additionally, rapid increase in the population and rising urbanisation will aid the market growth. The robust demand for premium personal care products with natural and organic ingredients is expected to push the regional markets.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

