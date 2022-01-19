Global Smart Ports Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Growth Of Trade In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Smart Ports Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Ports Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global small ports market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, element, throughput capacity, port type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ports-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 24.7%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.4 Billion
The fast rise of commerce, particularly in emerging nations, has resulted in greater use of smart ports to improve efficiency and productivity, which is propelling the worldwide smart ports market forward. Factors such as increased government initiatives, cloud-based software deployment, and technological advancements support the industry’s growth. Furthermore, the industry is likely to benefit from a rise in mega-ports over the projection period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The global smart ports market can be divided based on segments like technology, elements, throughput capacity, port types, and regions.
Based on technology, the market is divided into:
- Process Automation
- Internet of Things
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Others
Based on element, the market is bifurcated into:
- Terminal Automation and Cargo Handling
- Port Community System
- Traffic Management System
- Smart Port Infrastructure
- Smart Safety and Security
Based on throughput capacity the market is divided into:
- Extensively Busy
- Moderately Busy
- Scarcely Busy
Based on port type, the market is segmented into:
- Seaport
- Inland Port
- Others
Based on major regions, the market is divided into:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- The Asia Pacific
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ports-market
Market Trends
The process automation category, among other technologies, is expected to dominate the worldwide smart ports market, accounting for the highest proportion. Furthermore, due to expanding industrialisation, rapidly developing emerging economies within the region, and strong development in trade activity in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong in recent years, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow faster over the projected period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Wipro Limited, IBM, Accenture, ABB, Ramboll Group A/S, Ikusi Velatia and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Global Balance Shaft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/balance-shaft-market
Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market
Global Topical Pain Relief Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-pain-relief-market
Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market
Global Cladding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cladding-market
Global Freeze-Dried Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-food-market
Global Snus Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/snus-market
Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market
Global Cytokine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cytokine-market
Global Mammography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mammography-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.