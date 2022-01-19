Global Smart Ports Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Growth Of Trade In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Ports Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global small ports market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, element, throughput capacity, port type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ports-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 24.7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.4 Billion

The fast rise of commerce, particularly in emerging nations, has resulted in greater use of smart ports to improve efficiency and productivity, which is propelling the worldwide smart ports market forward. Factors such as increased government initiatives, cloud-based software deployment, and technological advancements support the industry’s growth. Furthermore, the industry is likely to benefit from a rise in mega-ports over the projection period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The global smart ports market can be divided based on segments like technology, elements, throughput capacity, port types, and regions.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Process Automation

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Others

Based on element, the market is bifurcated into:

Terminal Automation and Cargo Handling

Port Community System

Traffic Management System

Smart Port Infrastructure

Smart Safety and Security

Based on throughput capacity the market is divided into:

Extensively Busy

Moderately Busy

Scarcely Busy

Based on port type, the market is segmented into:

Seaport

Inland Port

Others

Based on major regions, the market is divided into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ports-market

Market Trends

The process automation category, among other technologies, is expected to dominate the worldwide smart ports market, accounting for the highest proportion. Furthermore, due to expanding industrialisation, rapidly developing emerging economies within the region, and strong development in trade activity in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong in recent years, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow faster over the projected period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Wipro Limited, IBM, Accenture, ABB, Ramboll Group A/S, Ikusi Velatia and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Balance Shaft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/balance-shaft-market

Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market

Global Topical Pain Relief Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-pain-relief-market

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Global Cladding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cladding-market

Global Freeze-Dried Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-food-market

Global Snus Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/snus-market

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market

Global Cytokine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cytokine-market

Global Mammography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mammography-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.