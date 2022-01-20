India Pet Grooming Products Market To Be Driven By Increasing Pet Ownership And Rising Awareness About The Usage Of Pet Grooming Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the country’s pet grooming products market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type and distribution channels. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pet-grooming-products-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13% (India Pet Care Market)

Pet grooming is one of the most important aspect of properly raising a pet. The market for pet grooming products in India is likely to be propelled by the rising awareness of pet health and well-being. Proper grooming of pet is essential to prevent them from any kind of diseases. In India, the market for shampoos and conditioners is likely to grow at a healthy pace as the hairs of cats and dogs needs routine cleaning and nourishment. Also, the increasing use of e-commerce platforms for shopping of pet grooming products is expected to further aid the market growth in the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pet grooming is defined as the maintenance and well-being of pets. In includes all the products which are being used by pet owners to take proper care of their pet’s health and hygiene. By using grooming products, not just a pet’s good health is maintained but also its physical appearance is simultaneously enhanced.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pet-grooming-products-market

Firstly, the market has been segmented based on the product type as:

• Shampoos and Conditioners

• Combs and Brushes

• Clippers and Scissors

• Others

Depending on the distribution channel, the India’s pet care market has also been segmented into:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Pet Stores

• Veterinary Clinics

• Online

• Others

Market Trends

The shift towards environment friendly products can also be seen in the pet grooming products market. Petveda is one such market player which provides several pet care and grooming products by combining Ayurvdeda and sciences. In 2021, Urban Essentials launched Pawsh, a grooming product range which is SLS and paraben free with no artificial colours or chemicals. Pawsh products have been manufactured using safe ingredients, such as coconut cleansers and essential oils. The new product launches in the market is likely to provide number of alternatives to the Indian pet owners for choosing an environment-friendly option for grooming their pets.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Glenand Group of Companies, Petacom, Petkin Inc., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Terrai Natural Products, Scoobee Pet Products, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

