The United States Personal Finance Software Market Is Being Driven By The Rising Penetration Of The Internet In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Personal Finance Software Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States personal finance software market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 242 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 335 Million

The global personal finance software market is being driven by the growing demand for advanced financial tools, increasing requirements to track and control profits, and an increase in the use of mobile apps. The availability of open-source software and a lack of knowledge about personalized financial products and services, on the other hand, are major roadblocks to the personal finance software industry’s growth. On the other hand, technical advancements and low-cost products are increasing the adoption of personal finance software in developed countries, which is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for the personal finance software market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Personal finance software is a tool that combines and separates a consumer’s financial data to achieve optimal analytical performance for better financial planning. This approach accepts a wide range of financial data as input and can be used for a variety of tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and so on.

Based on product type, the United States personal finance software market can be segmented into:

Web Based

Mobile Based

On the basis of end-use, the United States personal finance software market can be divided into:

Small Businesses Users

Individual Consumers

Others

Regional market of the United States personal finance software can be divided into:

New England

Midwest, Great Lakes

Plains, Southeast

Southwest

Rocky Mountain

Far West

Market Trends

The growth of the personal finance software market is being driven by an increase in demand from small businesses, as well as an increase in demand for safe, stable, and productive finance monitoring solutions at the individual level. Moreover, digitization in the BFSI field, a booming IT industry, and a growing tendency toward a budget-oriented lifestyle are expected to propel the personal finance software market. Furthermore, rising developments in IoT and API technology, as well as the expansion of telecommunication infrastructures and an increase in the number of tax-paying people, would boost the global personal finance software market’s growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Microsoft Corporation., Quicken Inc, Buxfer, Inc, Countabout Corporation, Doxo inc, Igg Software, Inc., Moneyspire Inc. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

