Global Silt Curtain Market To Be Driven By Increasing Awareness Of Environmental Concerns In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Silt Curtain Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global silt curtain market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 7.3 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.2 Million

The market is expected to rise as people become more aware of environmental pollution caused by construction activities near water bodies. In addition, the increasing need to reduce water pollution is expected to drive demand for such products in the coming years. The majority of building projects near water sources have these curtains designed to prevent sediments and silts from flowing in with the water and contaminating the water bodies. Furthermore, its use along shorelines to reduce soil loosening is gaining momentum, which will increase demand in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Silt curtains, also known as turbidity curtains, are used in the marine industry to treat and monitor sediments and slits in a water body during dragging and restoration projects. The curtains could be used to keep construction sites in order while also protecting the atmosphere. The aim of a silt curtain is to monitor the movement of suspended silt and sediments while also encouraging local settlement.

Based on the product, the silt curtain market can be divided into:

• Type-I

• Type-II

• Type-III

The silt curtain market can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

• Erosion control

• Construction

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Silt curtains are used in a variety of building projects, mostly in the vicinity of water bodies, to prevent the drainage of silt and sediments into the rivers, thus preventing water pollution. Additionally, the substance is used along shorelines to prevent soil from loosening and being washed away from the bank or shore into the waterbody. Rapid growth in the marine construction industry in the United States, as well as the product’s ability to minimise clogging by separating soil and sediments from water during construction activities, are expected to boost demand in the region. Additionally, increasing government investments to upgrade ageing infrastructure, such as bridges, docks, and dams, are expected to boost the silt curtain sector. The use of silt curtains in construction activities near water bodies has been mandated by governments in a number of developed economies, including the United States and Germany, and is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, rising government policies in Russia regarding oil spills are expected to fuel product demand. However, in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Argentina, a lack of understanding of the differences between silt fence, geotextiles, and silt curtains is expected to limit product demand. The competition is expected to be restrained by the involvement of a few companies that include the entire silt curtain assembly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nilex, Inc., ACME Environmental, Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd., Agastya Buoyant Pvt. Ltd., Elastec, Murlac Limited, Cunningham Covers, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

