Global Drone Flight Management System Market To Be Driven By Rise In The Adoption Of Drones By Various Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Drone Flight Management System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Drone Flight Management System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’ Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global drone flight management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like components and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 28%
The increased adoption of drones by various industries is a major driver of the global drone flight management system market’s growth and is propelled by an evolving technological approach aimed at improving the aircraft market by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other key technologies.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Drone flight management systems keep track of and manage data about a drone’s daily tasks. They’re also in charge of keeping the drones in top working order by tracking their activities and reporting any recurring or expected problems with their regular operation.
Based on component, the market can be divided into:
• Ground Controller
• Data Link
• Onboard Controller
Regions:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• The Middle East
• Africa
• The Asia Pacific
Market Trends
Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the production of advanced drone technologies in response to rising consumer and industry demand. Drones have changed in size, shape, and functionality as a result of the development of innovative technologies and sensors. Drone applications in agriculture, defence, and logistics are all contributing to the development of advanced sensor solutions. Increased R&D spending would result in the development of self-driving drones.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC], AeroVironment, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, DJI [iFlight Technology Company Limited] and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
