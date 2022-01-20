Global Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market To Be Driven By Strict Government Regulations And Advancements In Polymer Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, sales channel and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-polymers-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 5.72 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 64.0%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 111.36 Billion

The global Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers market witnessed significant growth in the historical period, due to increasing investment in technology, manufacturing and sales of electric cars. This was further fueled by stringent government regulations to decrease the carbon footprint and thus, subsequent advancement in polymer technology.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electric vehicle polymers are polymers that are used in electric vehicles, such as cars to minimise weight while maintaining vehicle efficiency. Polymers are the only materials that can replace metals since they possess qualities such as flame retardancy, abrasion resistance, stiffness, toughness, electrical insulation, and heat resistance. Replacing metals with polymers is a crucial strategy for electric car makers trying to lower total vehicle weight.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-polymers-market

Based on component, the market can be categorised into the following:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Powertrain System

The market can be divided into two segments based on the sales channel, such as:

• Elastomers

o Natural Rubber

o Silicone Elastomer

o Synthetic Rubber

o Fluoroelastomer

• Engineering Plastics

o Polypropylene

o Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

o Fluoropolymer

o Polyurethane

o Thermoplastic Polyester

o Polycarbonate

o Polyamide

The regional market for Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, North America currently holds the highest CAGR among the regions. To address the need for polymers used in electric vehicles, manufacturers are investing in North American countries. Because of the increasing production of electric vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for electric vehicle polymers over the forecast period. The region’s key driving element in the global market is rising urbanisation and the liberalisation of foreign direct investment in the automotive industry.

During the projected period, the global electric vehicle (car) polymers market is predicted to increase due to rising demand for electric vehicles and the development of metal alternatives used in electric vehicles. Factors like as growing demand for electric vehicles from Asia Pacific’s emerging economies, rise in strict government regulations, and increased infrastructural development are propelling market expansion. In addition, the growing demand for new electrical car components represents a huge market potential opportunity. Rising polymer prices, on the other hand, may hinder the overall growth of the electric vehicle (car) polymers sector in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD), ARLANXEO Holding B.V. (Saudi Aramco), LyondellBasell Industries NV, Covestro AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Lanxess AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Red Biotechnology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-biotechnology-market

Global Recreational Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recreational-vehicle-market

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rapid-self-healing-gel-market

Global Radiology Positioning Aids Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiology-positioning-aids-market

Global Public Key Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-key-infrastructure-market-report

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/psoriatic-arthritis-therapeutics-market

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pruritus-drugs-market

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/proteasome-inhibitors-market

Global Professional Service Mobile Robots Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/professional-service-mobile-robots-market-report

Global Product Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/product-analytics-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.