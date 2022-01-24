Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market To Be Driven By Increasing Urbanisation And Construction Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ready-mix concrete market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ready-mix-concrete-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 601 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%

The growing urbanization is propelling the market of ready-mix concrete. The increasing population is driving the residential and construction activities across the globe which is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the use of ready-mix concrete offers ample of advantages, such as high-quality of concrete, strict control over the materials used, mechanised operations, reduction in consumption of cement by 10-12%, conservation of energy and resources, less dependency on human labour, and several others. Further, ready-mix concrete is very much advantageous not only when small quantity of concrete is required but also for large jobs where there is lack of space for mixing.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ready-mix concrete is a tailor-made concrete manufactured based on the standard required specifications of contractors. Instead of being mixed on the job site, ready-mix concrete is batched for delivery from a central plant. Based on the mixing of various ingredients, there are three types of ready-mix concrete, namely transit mixed concrete, shrink mixed concrete, and central mixed concrete.

Based on the type of ready-mix concrete, the market is segmented as:

Transit Mix Concrete

Central Mix Concrete

Shrink Mix Concrete

Others

Ready-mix concretes are used in various applications, such as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The Expert Market Research report also provided an in-depth analysis of regional markets which are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ready-mix-concrete-market

Market Trends

North America is one of the major markets for ready-mix concrete as around 70% of the concrete used in America is ready-mix concrete. The increasing investments in construction industry by government of several countries, such as India, Singapore, China, and Mexico are likely to provide growth opportunities for the ready-mix concrete manufacturers. The players are launching new products to expand their market share by meeting the customers’ requirements. For instance, in 2021, ACC Limited, one of the leading cement manufacturers launched four new ready-mix concrete products, namely ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout concrete and ACC ADMIX. These products are not only durable but are also environment friendly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are LafargeHolcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B de C.V, Heidelbergcement AG, Vicat S.A, The Colas Group, Martin Marietta, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Household Robots Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/household-robots-market

Indian Advertising Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-advertising-market

Global Solar Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-cable-market

Global Kelly Drive Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kelly-drive-market

Global Tattoo Removal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-removal-market

Global Tall Oil Rosin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tall-oil-rosin-market

Global System Integration Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/system-integration-market

Global Solar Tracker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-tracker-market

Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate [SLES] Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photonic-integrated-circuits-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.