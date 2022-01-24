Global Chlor-Alkali Market To Be Driven By Increasing Usage In The CPG Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chlor- Alkali Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global chlor-alkali market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): 82 Million Metric Tons (Caustic Soda Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5% (Caustic Soda Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): 107 Million Metric Tons (Caustic Soda Market)

Increased demand from the automotive and construction industries, as well as increased usage in the pulp, dairy, and paper industries, are some of the major drivers. With the advancement and industrialization of chlorine technology, manufacturers are building facilities to produce allied goods efficiently. To minimise environmental damage, almost all producers around the world are shifting their focus to making chlor alkali chemicals using membrane cell technology.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chlor-alkali refers to the two chemicals formed simultaneously as a result of saltwater electrolysis, namely chlorine and alkali. Chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) are the most common chlor-alkali chemicals, but potassium hydroxide and muriatic acid may also be present.

Based on products, the chlor-alkali market can be divided into:

Caustic soda finds its applications in the following sectors:

Organics

Soaps and Detergents

Alumina

Pulp and Paper

Inorganics

Water Treatment

Others

Soda ash, meanwhile, finds its applications in the following segments:

Flat Glass

Container Glass

Other Glass

Soaps and Detergents

Chemicals

Alumina

Others

Chlorine finds its applications in the following industries:

EDC/PVC

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Isocyanates

Chlorinated Intermediates

Propylene Oxide

Pulp and Paper

C1/C2 Aromatics

Water Treatment

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Chlorine is one of the most commonly manufactured chemicals in industry, and it has a wide range of industrial applications. Chlorine is also used in the manufacturing of bulk materials such as bleached paper products, plastics such as PVC, and solvents such as tetrachloromethane, chloroform, and dichloromethane. Dye, textiles, cosmetics, antiseptics, insecticides, and paints are all made with it. As a disinfectant, chlorine kills bacteria. It is used to purify water for drinking and swimming pools. Organic chemistry is another important use for chlorine. It is used in substitution reactions and as an oxidising agent. At some point during the manufacturing process, chlorine or its derivatives are used in 85 percent of pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, Hyper chlorination of potable water to prevent Legionella colonisation, chlorination of water distribution systems used in hemodialysis centres, cleaning of environmental surfaces, disinfection of laundry, local use to decontaminate blood spills, disinfection of equipment, decontamination of medical waste prior to disposal, and dental theraphy are all clinical uses of chlorine in health-care facilities. Furthermore, due to the pandemic, the market for chlorine in water treatment is predicted to skyrocket in the near future. With rising chlor-alkali use in the textiles industry, the United States is dominating the market in North America. The Asia-Pacific region is dominated by China, which is experiencing an increase in the demand for chlor-alkali as disinfectant chemicals in the paper and pulp industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemicals Company, INOVYN, Akzo Nobel NV, Tosoh Corporation, Solvay Group, Genesis Energy, LP, Tata Chemicals Limited, Shandong Haihua Alkali & Resin Co., Ltd., Ciner Resources Corporation, Haohua Junhua Group Co., Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

