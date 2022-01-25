Global ISO Tank Container Market To Be Driven By Expansion Of Maritime Trading In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global ISO Tank Container Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ISO tank container market, assessing the market based on its segments like transport mode, container type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

The growth of the ISO tank container industry is propelled by the increasing seaborne trade relations between many countries. Enhancements in the product providing less waste and less leakage is invigorating the market growth. In addition, the rising emphasis on investment by key players in oligopolistic market, is predicted to positively influence the market growth of ISO tank container industry. The rising demand for various ranges and sizes of storage containers is predicted to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

ISO tank containers are intermodal tanks used for storage and transportation in bulk of gases and liquids. Their attributes such as strength, durability, and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures make them ideal for transportation and storage from country to country. The International Organization of Standardization (ISO) lay down guidelines that have to be strictly followed to make these containers, due to which countries find it desirable to use ISO tank containers for trading.

Based on transport mode, the market is divided into:

Road

Rail

Marine

Based on container type, the market is segmented into:

Dry Container

Thermal and Refrigerated Container

Tank Container

Open Top Container

Insulated Container

Flat Rack Container

Others

Based on application, the market is categorised into:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing awareness among the global population about the benefits of oligopolistic products is expected to aid the market growth of ISO tank container. The rising seaborne communication between developing nations is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on investment in the product enhancement in terms of storage capacity and internal temperature control is also expected to aid the market growth of ISO tank container.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Stolt-Nielson Limited, Hoyer GmbH, Bertschi AG, Bulkhaul Ltd., and Danteco Industries BV, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

