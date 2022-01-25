Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market To Be Driven By The High Demand For Batteries Such As Zinc-Carbon, Alkaline, And Lithium-Ion Batteries From Various End-Use Sectors Such As Electrical And Automotive Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.9%

The market for electrolytic manganese dioxide has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the development in the stringent water treatment regulations which is expected to drive the demand for water treatment systems in the coming years, and in turn, drive the growth of the market for electrolytic manganese dioxide. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the electrolytic manganese dioxide market. Alkaline batteries are predicted to rise in the forecast period due to many features such as large capacity over a wide range of current drain and long shelf life. The United States has the largest water treatment system market and is predicted to develop faster in the next years, assisting the electrolytic manganese dioxide industry’s growth. Emerging economies such as Vietnam, China, and India are likely to boost their demand for power backup in the future years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Traditional alkaline, lithium, and sodium batteries, which are used in electrochemical capacitors and hydrogen processing, use electrolytic manganese dioxide as a critical component of the cathode content.

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Zinc-Carbon Batteries

Li-Ion Batteries

Water Treatment

Others

The regional markets for electrolytic manganese dioxide include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, due to rising demand from nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region has dominated the market globally. Investments in new construction projects have increased in recent years as a result of expanding urbanisation, particularly in emerging countries. Because of the development in investments in China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries, Asia-Pacific has dominated construction sector investments around the world. Increased infrastructure development operations, as well as the entry of large European Union businesses into China’s lucrative market, have propelled the industry’s growth. Steel contains manganese because it improves hardenability and tensile strength. Steel is utilised in buildings (structural sections, reinforcing bars, sheet products, non-structural steel, and other uses), infrastructure, and transportation. Manganese can also be used as a moderate oxidizer. Offshore oil rigs, bridges, civil engineering and construction machineries, pressure vessels, power plants, and hydroelectric plants are all made of steel. The demand for new residential construction, buildings, and railways has increased as a result of rapid urbanisation. Steel is utilised in the building industry in the form of sections, plates, and bars. It is widely available, inexpensive, and has a wide range of qualities, including strength, adaptability, and durability.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tosoh Corporation, Mesa Minerals Limited, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), Qingdao BassTech Co., Ltd, American Manganese Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

