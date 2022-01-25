Global Yoga Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Yoga Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global yoga market, assessing the market based on type of industry and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoga-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 41.05 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 60.42 Billion

The growth in the global yoga market is induced by rising awareness among people about their health and wellness. Increasing modernisation and lifestyle changes is having a negative impact on physical and mental health of people. Yoga’s innumerable beneficial effects, like improved immunity, have resulted in a hike in the amount of people practicing it worldwide. Yoga helps a person release stress and anxiety, which tends to increase its preference. Furthermore, increasing trend of practising yoga, endorsement by celebrities and influencers, yogic practise promotion, the international yoga day establishment, and other initiatives by government are all contributing significantly to the global yoga industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Yoga and associated practices are exercises that start engaging both the mind and body. These improve flexibility, posture and balance, and range of movement, providing both mental and physical benefits. Yoga also relieves stress through mental focus and breath control. This leads to a better sleeping pattern, that aids in the prevention of mood swings, depressive symptoms, and other ailments. Yoga helps in disease prevention, improves blood pressure regulation, keeps blood sugar maintained, stabilises hormonal imbalances, and aids in fluid balance. Yoga practise helps in the beneficial treatment of a wide range of medical problems, including sleeplessness, hypertension, digestive disorders, diabetes, anxiousness, depressive symptoms, psychotic disorders, and sleep problems.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Online Yoga Course

Offline Yoga Course

Yoga Accreditation Training Programs

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoga-market

Market Trends

People’s growing concern for health and awareness of wellness and health programmes are the key factors elevating the global market for yoga. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the demand for teachers and instructors. This has increased the number for yoga accreditation programmes, allowing practitioners to transition into instructors who can offer guidance while they practise yoga. Yoga helps in disease prevention, improves blood pressure regulation, keeps blood sugar maintained, stabilises hormonal imbalances, and aids in fluid balance. Yoga practise helps in the beneficial treatment of a wide range of medical problems, including sleeplessness, hypertension, digestive disorders, diabetes, anxiousness, depressive symptoms, psychotic disorders, and sleep problems.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Alo Moves, Inc., FLYOGI LLC, Gaia, Inc, Momo Studio B.V., Glo, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Steel Grating Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-grating-market

Mexico Flavours Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mexico-flavours-market

Global Current Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/current-sensor-market

Global 2,5-Dimethyl-2,4-Hexadiene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/2-5-dimethyl-2-4-hexadiene-market

Global Humidity Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/humidity-sensor-market

Saudi Arabia Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-lighting-market

Global Frozen Potato Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frozen-potato-products-market

India USB Charger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-usb-charger-market

Global Extended Warranty Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/extended-warranty-market

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tunnel-boring-machine-Market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming