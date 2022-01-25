Global Organic Pet Food Market To Be Driven By The Rising Pet Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Pet Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic pet food market, assessing the market based on pet tyOrganic Pet Food Marketpe, product, packaging type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growth in the global organic pet food market is induced by the rising consumption of organic varieties in the industry. Furthermore, the increasing interest on pet health awareness and well-being, along with pet humanization, are driving organic pet food demand. Many health issues in pets, such as allergic reactions, digestive disorders, arthritis, brain ageing, and obesity, are now more prevalent, and that’s a major issue for pet owners. As pet owners become more aware of such health issues, they are more inclined to purchase safe and nutritious food products, bolstering the prominence of organic pet food.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Proteins, vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids, and minerals are all found in organic pet food. It contains no artificial flavours, preservatives, or colours, or ingredients that have been genetically modified. They are tailored to the breed and age of the pet.

Based on pet type, the market is divided into:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Based on product, the industry is segmented into:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Others

Based on packaging type, the market can be categorised as:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Organic pet food contains more nutrients than conventional pet food, which has boosted market growth in recent years. Furthermore, the market is being steered by growing demands for product composition transparency. Organic pet food varieties on the market claim transparency and clarity about the ingredients used, which has uplifted the organic pet food market. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been an increase in the popularity of organic pet food due to increased endorsements and commercials promoting pet health. Furthermore, people are now adopting stray and injured animals, that has boosted the product demand. Furthermore, as a result of social media’s active participation in promoting pet care programs, there has been an acceleration in the movement toward feeding the pet safe food.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Newman’s Own, Inc., BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd, Nestlé S.A., Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc, Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

