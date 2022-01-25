India USB Charger Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand Of Electronic Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘USB Charger Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India USB Charger Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 570 million

USB connections found in buses, tablets, airplanes, and wall outlets have evolved into a universal power source for numerous gadgets such as cellphones and MP3 players. Growing individual adoption of electronic devices and increasing power consumption of electronic gadgets due to the high use of internet services are the main factors driving the growth of the USB charger market in India. Due to growing urbanization and the rising use of smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices, the Asia Pacific USB charger market is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global USB charger market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The USB (Universal Serial Bus) cable connects a range of handheld devices to computers for data transfer. USBs are also used to charge various gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

The market can be divided into the following categories based on product type:

USB Type A

USB Type B

USB Type C

Others

The market can be bifurcated into the following segments on the basis of charger type:

Wall Charger

Portable Power Banks/Docking System/Alarm Clock

Car Chargers

The ports available in the market are:

Single

Multiple

The market can be categorized by power into:

30W – 45W

45W – 60W

60W – 75W

Above 75W

The application of USB Charger market is divided into:

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Desktop

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into:

Online

Offline

Market Trends

The expanding consumer electronics sector in India is driving the demand for USB chargers. The demand for USB chargers is predicted to boost the India USB charger industry due to their dependability, portability, fast charging nature, low cost, various ports, and other features. Furthermore, consumer demand for enhanced mobile capability has increased, necessitating longer battery life to support the device’s applications and functions. This is projected to be a stimulus for the USB charger industry’s growth in India.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Imagine Marketing Private Limited (Boat), Palred Technologies Ltd (Ptron), Seminole Electronics Private Limited (MIVI), Xiaomi Group, and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

