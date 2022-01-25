Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market Is Expected To Be Driven By Growing Prevalence Of Cancer Cases Along With Boosting Pharmaceutical Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Indication, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/generic-oncology-drugs/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 25 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.1%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 42 Billion

The demand for generic oncology drugs is expected to rise due to an increasing prevalence of cancer cases and a surge in the geriatric population globally. However, tight regulatory controls and adverse medication effects, such as fatigue, nausea, vomiting and pain, among others, may impede the industry’s development. Fast-paced and challenging lifestyles contributing to increased consumption of alcohol and growing smoking cases are projected to benefit the industry’s growth in the forecast era. The increased popularity of targeted oncology drugs with the ability to treat multiple cancer types has also been projected to fuel demand growth over the projected timeframe. Besides, the growing pharmaceutical industry and growing awareness of cancer among the population also boost the development of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Generic oncology drugs are cost-effective variants of branded non-biological oncology drugs with equivalent dose, type, intensity, route of administration and intended use. These drugs are used in treating cancerous cells by either shrinking or reducing them. Various government initiatives to promote generic drugs have boosted the oncology drug market. Moreover, the cost associated with the cancer treatment is another factor improving the demand for oncology drugs as they are cost-effective and reduce the cost burden associated with the treatment.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/generic-oncology-drugs

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Small-Molecule Drugs

Large-Molecule Drugs

By route of administration, the industry is categorised into:

Oral

Parenteral

By indication, the industry is categorised into:

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostrate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry is expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the rise in multi-source investment and the pharmaceutical industry’s increasing growth. The mounting number of deaths due to cancer has forced concerns on the usage of oncology drugs in the treatment pathway. According to Globocan 2020, 19.3 million cases were observed, and 10 million cancer deaths were reported. Growing demand for oncology drugs from developing countries due to the increasing number of cancer cases further catalyzes industry growth. The business is expected to see more growth in the coming years due to the growing R&D initiatives of the players engaged in the industry. Increasing government funding and the ever-increasing pharmaceutical sector are projected to add more fuel to business growth. The growing geriatric population is prone to cancer is also projected to help market growth in the coming years. Over the forecast period, escalating number of profitable growth opportunities for oncology drugs is projected to fuel market growth.

North America currently leads the oncology drugs market, and its stronghold is expected to persist during the forecast period. The North American market is anticipated to be led by the US with considerable revenue growth. The growth can be attributed to the growing penetration of leading companies, the launch of new generic oncology drugs, and a rising strategic collaboration rate. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth over the forecast period due to increased investment by pharmaceutical companies, especially in developing economies such as China and India, contributing to ease of accessibility of drugs to the patients, thus, aiding the growth of the market. The high prevalence of diseases and steady government efforts to increase affordable drugs are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. The parenteral drugs segment is expected to witness robust growth owing to their ease of usage and introduction of new parenteral medications to reduce the cancer cases load globally. Whereas, by type, small molecules oncology drugs are anticipated to hold a significant share owing to their efficiency, drug safety and minimal adverse effects.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Stason Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma, Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

India Biosimilar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-biosimilar-market

Oxygen Therapy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxygen-therapy-market

United States Compounding Pharmacies Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-compounding-pharmacies-market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Apheresis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/apheresis-market

Anaesthesia Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anaesthesia-drugs-market

Cytokine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cytokine-market

Mammography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mammography-market

Topical Pain Relief Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-pain-relief-market

Cancer Screening Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cancer-screening-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.