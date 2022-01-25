Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market To Be Driven By Increasing Adoption Of Eco-Friendly Diapers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the regional biodegradable diapers market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw material, end-use, distribution channel, and major countries. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 447.1 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.1%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 644.1 Million

The market for biodegradable diapers in the Latin American region has been growing at a healthy pace, owing to several favourable factors, such as government regulations and laws, growing adoption of biodegradable diapers, and increasing penetration of online shopping. Innovations such as nanotechnology for manufacturing of biodegradable diapers to also upthrust the market. The market is marked by presence of several brands in the region, which includes Eco Boom, Naty Baby, Bamboo Nature, and Attitude. Also, brands, such as Dyper are attracting parents by focusing on environmental benefits of using biodegradable diapers. Another brand, Biobaby® claims itself as the only diaper brand in the region that offers excellent quality diapers with 12 hours of absorption.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A diaper is a piece of towelling or other absorbent material that is wrapped and folded up between the baby’s legs to allow easy urination or defecation without the use of toilet. Biodegradable diapers are made from renewable resources such as, cotton, corn and wheat by-products and are free from chlorine, tributyltin, dyes, and latex.

Depending on the raw materials used for manufacturing biodegradable diapers, the market has been segmented into:

Cotton/Wood Pulp

Bamboo

Starch

Others

Based on end user type, the market has been bifurcated as:

Baby

Adult

Further, the market has also been segmented depending on the type of distribution channel as:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others

The Expert Market Research report provides country analysis of the Latin America biodegradable diapers market for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile, among others.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market

Market Trends

With the approval of national recycling laws in the Latin American countries like Peru, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, greater number of parents are becoming aware about sustainably raising their child. Also, with new government laws, people are becoming more serious about sustainable packing which excellently compliments biodegradable diapers. For instance, in Colombia, the use of plastic bags has reduced by 27% since the introduction of plastic bag tax. Also, market players are involving themselves to create diapers in the most sustainable manner and are inculcating sustainability at every step. For instance, Bambo Nature has planned to launch compostable paper bag for its biodegradable diapers in the coming period of 2021.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hansen Kids LLC, ABENA Group, M K Health Care Products Ltd, Attitude, The Honest Company, DYPER Inc, Ontex BV and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Home Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-fragrances-market

Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Global High Temperature Insulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-temperature-insulation-market-report

Global High-Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market

Global Herring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/herring-market

Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market

Global Environmental Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/environmental-monitoring-market

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enterprise-risk-management-market

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.