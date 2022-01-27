Global Air Bearings Market To Be Driven By Technological Developments And The Thriving Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Air Bearings Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global air bearings market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, speed capacity, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4%

The air bearings market is primarily driven by technological advancements and the thriving automotive industry. The competition for air bearings is fierce, and the industry’s expenditures and technological advances are disproportionately high. Rising worldwide manufacturing activity is expected to boost demand for air bearings for industrial machinery, which would help offset related fixed investment expenditures. These variables contribute to market share growth throughout the projection period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Air bearings are bearings that supply a layer of compressed air to all surfaces to prevent wear and tear. It is suitable for high-precision and high-speed applications due to its stability, frictionless operation, environmentally friendly design, and low cost. Air bearings are bearings that use a thin film of pressurised air to produce a low friction load-bearing interface between surfaces.

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of type into:

• Aerostatic Bearings

• Aerodynamic Bearings

The air bearings market can be divided based on speed capacity into:

• <1000 rpm

• 1000 – 60000 rpm

• >60000 rpm

The industry can be divided on the basis of application into:

• Precision Metal Tools

• High Speed Machines

• Coordinate Measuring Machines

The air bearings market can be segmented based on end-use into:

• Aviation

• Medical

• Automotive

• Semiconductor

• Wastewater Management

• Others

The global regions for air bearings market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Air bearings are in high demand due to the rising usage of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production, creating chances for industry participants to expand. The market is witnessing precision as it enters a new era of industrialization. The introduction of precision machining across a variety of application areas has produced a demand for efficient components that allow for smooth operations, owing to the growing necessity for accuracy. These components are the first choice for manufacturers, boosting the demand for air bearings even further. To ensure accuracy and dynamic stability, precision machining tools are essential in the development and manufacturing of machines, equipment, and other industry components. Because of their decreased frictional drag, air bearings are employed in precision machining machines, allowing for higher speeds at lower vibrating rates.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are APG-Neuros Inc., Air Bearings Ltd., Bladon Jets, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Hot Air Systems, Inc., IBS Precision Engineering, Leuven Air Bearings NV, Mohawk Innovative Technology, Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

