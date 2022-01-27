Global Liver Health Supplements Market To Be Driven By The Rising Unhealthy Lifestyles In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Liver Health Supplements Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global liver health supplements market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, dosage forms, distribution channels, types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
- Historical Market Size (2021): USD 773.3 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.3%
- Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 995.5 Million
The market is being driven by the increasing occurrence of liver diseases like liver cancer, fatty liver, and severe cirrhosis, among others caused by unhealthy lifestyles, fast food consumption, and alcohol consumption. An unhealthy liver may cause several problems such as jaundice, swelling, chronic fatigue, and itchy skin, among others. This is, thus, propelling the market growth of liver supplements. The easy availability of liver health supplements from an extensive distribution channel is also fuelling the growth of the market. The rising dependency on internet services and the booming e-commerce industry are further providing impetus to the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Liver health supplements are vitamins and minerals, or herbal supplements that are available in liquid, capsuled, and powdered form to promote healthy liver functioning by rejuvenating and cleansing the liver.
Based on product, the market can be divided into:
The market, based on dosage form, can be segmented into:
On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be categorised into:
- E-commerce
- Drug Stores and Pharmacies
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Others
On the basis of type, the market can be classified into:
- Prescribed
- Over the Counter
The regional markets for the product include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The global market for liver health supplements is being driven by the increasing awareness among people regarding liver health. Liver is the largest vital organ in vertebrates that is responsible for removing toxins and release it outside the body. An unhealthy liver may cause several problems such as jaundice, swelling, chronic fatigue, and itchy skin, among others. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes, rising standards of living, and rising purchasing power, are factors facilitating the robust demand for health supplements from the urban population, and hence invigorating the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Nature’s Bounty, NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., NUTRALife, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Gaia Herbs, and Swanson Health Products, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
