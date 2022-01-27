Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market To Be Driven By Increasing Preference For Premium Economy Seats Over Passenger Aircraft And The Growing Demand For Personalized First-Class And Business-Class Seats In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft seat upholstery market, assessing the market based on its segments like aircraft type, seat type, material, seat cover type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The market is likely to be driven by the growing desire for premium economy seats over passenger aeroplanes, as well as the growing demand for personalised first-class and business-class seats. Most seat covers are made of premium economy and economy class textiles. Due to the lower ticket price of premium economy class seats compared to business class seats, there is a growing need for seating comfort, which is fueling the market expansion for aircraft seat upholstery fabric.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

During the shift, the aeroplane seat upholstery adds to the passengers’ comfort. The aeroplane uses upholstery units that provide dedication as well as exceptional quality for customer satisfaction. In the maintenance cycle and cabin interior restoration, aeroplane seat upholstery is critical.

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of aircraft type into:

• Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

• Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

• Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

• Business Jets

• Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

• Helicopters

• General Aviation Aircraft

The industry can be divided based on seat type into:

• First Class

• Business Class

• Premium Class

• Economy Class

The industry can be segmented on the basis of material into:

• Fabric

• Natural Fabric

• Polyester

• Wool/Nylon Blend

• Vinyl

• Leather

• Genuine Leather

• Synthetic/Artificial Leather

The industry can be divided based on seat cover type into:

• Bottom Covers

• Backrests

• Seat Rear Pockets

• Headrests

• Armrests

The global regions for aircraft seat upholstery market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The aftermarket category is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising airline passenger traffic and the growing number of long-haul flights throughout the world, resulting in a growing demand for regular seats upholstery repair and replacement. The growing number of commercial and general aviation aircraft deliveries in North America is driving the demand for aircraft seat upholstery. As a result of increased airline passenger traffic, changing demographics and rising disposable income in the area fuel demand for air travel, necessitating annual maintenance and replacement of aircraft seat upholstery.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lantal Textiles AG, Franklin Products, Inc., Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Fenice Care System S.P.A. Unip., ACC Aviation Group, International Aero Services, LLC, Perrone Group, J.H. Nunn Associates, Spectra Interior Products, Tritex Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

