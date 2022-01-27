Global Egg White Protein Powder Market To Be Driven By Increasing Awareness About Its Benefits In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global egg white protein powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5% (Egg White Protein Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 24 Billion (Egg White Protein Market)

The rising awareness about the benefits of egg whites is driving the growth of the egg white protein powder. As the egg white protein powder contains amino acids in the form of di and tripeptides, the egg white protein powder provides strength. As it is clinically proven that egg white protein powder is an energy booster and strength booster, it also heals post-workout muscle damage, egg white protein powder is expected to increase demand in the sports nutrition industry. In the forecast period, these functional properties of the egg protein powder that are beneficial to the human body, are expected to increase consumer demand for the egg white powder, propelling the market growth further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Egg white protein powder is made using dried egg whites. With 90% water and 10% protein, egg whites contain no fat. In addition, while whole eggs are full of dietary cholesterol, (along with two grams of saturated fat) all the cholesterol and fat is found in the yolk. Egg whites are both cholesterol-free and fat free. The protein powder made from egg whites is beneficial and thus widely demanded. The most significant egg white protein is ovalbumin, which accounts for the highest share of egg white protein.

On the basis of grade, the industry is divided into:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing consumer awareness of nutritional foods and favourable increase in sports activities and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages are some of the key factors driving the market. The increase in strategic marketing efforts by leading manufacturers with a view to building a broader customer base and growing demand from emerging regions offers an opportunity for market growth. Due to the high content of dense nutrients such as vitamin B, riboflavin, folate, B12 and B6, which are important for body growth, the egg white protein powder market has been witnessing robust growth. The North American region has dominated the global demand for egg protein. Customers are increasingly expected to drive the market growth by concentrating on leading safe and active lifestyles, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise. Over the forecast era, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth. The market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as urbanisation, Western impact on diets, increasing emphasis on leading active lifestyles, and rising middle-class populations with improved disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China and India.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dutch Egg Powder Solutions BV, NOW Health Group, Inc., Bouwhuis Enthoven, and Kewpie Corporation, VPA Australia, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

