Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market To Be Driven By The Rising Prevalence Of Different Types Of Cancer In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global brachytherapy seeds market, assessing the market based on its segments like technique and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 45.8 million

Brachytherapy has been shown to be an exceptionally successful treatment choice for cervical, skin, and breast cancers, which is fueling its market expansion. Furthermore, the availability of high-quality brachytherapy equipment that delivers precise and extremely localised radiation doses to small tumours has increased patient and medical professional acceptance of the therapy. This has fewer side effects and the overall treatment time is usually shorter than conventional treatment methods.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In a brachytherapy procedure, a brachytherapy seed is a necessary tool. It is either woven into the tumour surface as part of the woven mesh or the seeds are implanted separately at a targeted spot within the tumour. These seeds contain a radiation source that can help in treating tumors at specific parts of the body. This therapy is sometimes known as internal radiation therapy.

The brachytherapy seeds are implanted into bodily tissue using a variety of procedures. Needles or customised applicators may be used by the radiation therapy team. The brachytherapy devices, such as seeds, are loaded into these long, hollow tubes and introduced into the tissue where the seeds are released.

CT scans, ultrasounds, and other imaging techniques may be utilised to guide the devices into place and ensure that they are placed in the most efficient regions.

Brachytherapy seeds market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its technique into:

High-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy

The regional markets include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Technological improvements in brachytherapy, such as computerised treatment-planning systems, are driving the worldwide brachytherapy seeds market. The adoption of PDR-BT technology is also helping the sector. Due to its great accessibility and cost-effectiveness, high-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy is expected to have the largest market share. Due to factors such as an increase in cancer cases, the active presence of key suppliers, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, North America is likely to hold the greatest position in the worldwide brachytherapy seeds market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Becton Dickinson and Co. [BDX (NYSE)], Eckert & Ziegler AG [EUZ (ETR)], IsoAid LLC, Isoray Inc. [ISR (NYSEAMERICAN)], Theragenics Corp. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

