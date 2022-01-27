Global Encryption Software Market To Be Driven By The Technological Advancement In The Software Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Encryption Software Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global encryption software market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.3 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15.05%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 19.2 billion

Concentrating on conforming to tight regulatory standards, compliance with data privacy, growing concerns about crucial data leakage, and rapid cloud and digital usage are among the primary encryption software market growth drivers. The global encryption software market is predicted to be dominated by North America, with Asia Pacific (APAC) expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The market’s greatest growth rate can be linked to private and public sector investments in securing sensitive data, which has resulted in increased demand for encryption software used to secure and ensure data privacy.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Encryption software is a type of security application that enables the encryption and decryption of data streams in transit or at rest. It enables the encryption of data objects, files, network packets, and application information to be secure and unreadable by unauthorized users.

The market can be divided into the following segments on the basis of component:

Based on deployment method, the market can be divided into:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

The market can be divided based on the applications into:

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Web Communication Encryption

Network Traffic Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Others

On the basis of end-use, the market can be bifurcated to:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Government and Public Administration

Retail

Others

The leading regional markets for Haptic Technology are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

By 2026, advances in mobile technology, such as hardware and software, market distribution, and mobile penetration are predicted to increase the demand for encryption software. Because of the growing use of mobile devices in enterprises, the risk of data loss has increased, necessitating encryption software to ensure safe data transmission.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Thales eSecurity, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Group plc, Micro Focus International plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Intel Corporation among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

