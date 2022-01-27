Global Frozen Potato Products Market To Be Driven By Rising Disposable Income In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Frozen Potato Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global frozen potato products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frozen-potato-products-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Global frozen potato industry)

Due to an increase in fast-food restaurants, an increase in global food processing capacity, an increase in income, an increase in urbanisation, and lower WTO tariffs on the import and export of frozen potatoes, demand for frozen potatoes is rapidly expanding around the world. Asia-Pacific is seen as a growing market for frozen potatoes due to the expansion of QSRs. The desire for convenience foods develops as the female working population grows, resulting in a considerable increase in the consumption of frozen French fries and dried potato products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In terms of global output, potatoes rank fourth behind wheat, rice, and maize. Frozen potatoes are a common type of cooked potato because they offer convenience and flexibility in terms of preparation time, as well as a variety of minerals and vitamins in a natural, shelf-stable form. To make frozen potatoes and their myriad products, fresh potatoes are processed using a range of complicated technologies at very low temperatures.

On the basis of type, frozen potato products are divided into the following:

French Fries

Hash Brown

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Potato Wedges

Potato Bites

Mashed

Smileys

Others

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into the following:

Food Service

Retail

The major distribution channels for the product include:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frozen-potato-products-market

Market Trends

The growing popularity of quick service restaurants (QSRs) in both developing and developed countries is driving the global frozen potato market. Burger King, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and others are among the top QSRs contributing to the frozen potato market’s rise. The rise in disposable income of people in emerging countries, as well as the increase in urbanization, are further drivers driving the industry. The most popular frozen potato product in the world is French fries, followed by hash browns. McCain Foods, one of the market’s most important participants, produces over a third of all frozen French fries manufactured worldwide. However, the market expansion is expected to be limited by the high cost of frozen potato products and the need for consistent low temperatures. The growing demand for frozen potatoes and related foods in developing countries is predicted to give several chances for the worldwide frozen potato market to grow. In the past, North America and Europe dominated the business, and they are anticipated to continue to do so in the future. The increased use of potato-based goods and frozen foods in the regions can be related to this. The Asia-Pacific area is likely to become one of the most profitable frozen potato marketplaces in the near future. Because of the increasing number of fast-food restaurants (QSRs) in the region, the frozen potato industry in the Asia Pacific is booming.

Key Market Player

The major players in the market are McCain Foods Limited, Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo N.V., Farm Frites International B.V., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-gear-position-sensor-market

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-floor-carpet-market

Global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-event-data-recorder-market

Global Automotive Dampers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-dampers-market

Global Automotive Air Brake System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/g-protein-coupled-receptors-market

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gold-nanoparticles-market

Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycomics-glycobiology-market

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zika-virus-therapeutics-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.