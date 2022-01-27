Global 2,5-Dimethyl-2,4-Hexadiene Market To Be Driven By The Agricultural Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 2,5-Dimethyl-2,4-Hexadiene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene market assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene industry is being aided by the rising prevalence of various chronic illnesses. This is increasing the demand for biomarkers to not only diagnose diseases but also in drug discovery. Hence, the use of 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene in biomarkers is aiding the market growth. The increasing cancer cases around the world are also augmenting the market growth as biomarkers are extensively used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The use of 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene in biochemical research to develop more effective treatments of various illnesses is further invigorating the market growth. Moreover, increasing chronic diseases and the thriving agricultural sector in the Asia Pacific region is contributing significantly to the overall industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene is a hydrocarbon that is electron-rich in nature. It is used extensively in various chemical reactions and the production of 9-chloroanthracene. It is used as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry. Due to its favourable properties, it can be widely used in various medical applications.

Based on applications, the 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene industry is divided into:

Insecticides

Production of 9-Chloroanthracene

Others

The major regional markets for 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene is being driven by the rising demand for food owing to the exponential surge of the global population. The demand for high yield in reduced arable land due to rapid industrialisation and urbanisation is increasing. This is increasing the demand for crop protection and crop enhancement agents. As 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene is used in the production of insecticides, its demand is increasing, which is augmenting the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for bio-based crop protection agent which does not have any harmful effects of crops is providing further impetus to the growth of the 2,5-dimethyl-2,4-hexadiene industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BeanTown Chemical and Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

