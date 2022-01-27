Global In-Car Infotainment System Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand From Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ Global In-Car Infotainment System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global In-Car Infotainment System market, assessing the market based on its segments like installation type, component and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-car-infotainment-system-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11.64%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 42.8 billion

The Global In-Car Infotainment System market has seen decent growth in the historical period with the increasing need for driver assistance and growing concern of driver safety. Also, recent advancements and breakthroughs in technology has also driven the growth of the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The in-car infotainment system is often referred to as the in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI). It is a term used in the automotive industry to describe vehicle systems that provide entertainment and information to drivers and passengers. To provide these facilities, IVI systems employ audio/video (A / V) interfaces, touchscreens, keypads, and other types of devices.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-car-infotainment-system-market

The types of installation can be divided into:

OEM Installation

Aftermarket Installation

Component wise, the market can be divided into:

Hardware Audio Video Connectivity Others

Software

The global market for In-Car Infotainment System includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

With the advent of mobile technology, networking, and other advancements, there is a growing need for the incorporation of artificial intelligence to provide a virtual personal assistant with active voice command to guide drivers, proactively. Rising disposable income levels in emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific, allow customers to spend on high-end and luxury vehicles equipped with these systems. Technological advancements have also resulted in the inclusion of sophisticated visual user interfaces, voice recognition, intuitive touchscreens, and other features of these systems. Both factors bode well for the in-car infotainment market’s growth over the forecast period. Other factors driving industry growth include the increasing trend of vehicle electrification and new active safety legislation (e.g., telematics requirements in Europe).

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc., Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Panasonic Corporation and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Fuel Dispenser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fuel-dispenser-market

Cylinder Deactivation System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cylinder-deactivation-system-market

Automotive Fabric Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-fabric-market

Brake System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brake-system-market

Electric Bike Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-bike-market

Electric Truck Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-truck-market

Automotive Engine Management System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-engine-management-system-market

Helicopter Blades Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/helicopter-blades-market

High Performance Wheels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-performance-wheels-market

Balance Shaft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/balance-shaft-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.