China’s Antiscalants Market To Be Driven By The Rising Product Use In The Petroleum And Gas Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘China Antiscalants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the antiscalants market in China, assessing the market based on its segments like product types and applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-antiscalants-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

In recent years, the China antiscalants market has benefited from increased demand for anti-scaling agents from a variety of industries, including water treatment, energy, and biomass. In the fields of saltwater treatment and industrial wastewater treatment, the growing number of private owners is expected to boost competition. In the coming years, the power sector will see an increase in revenue. The phosphonates segment will account for a major part of the market during the forecast period, since it is commonly utilised in water treatment formulations that include corrosion and scale inhibitors, as well as iron sequestrants.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Antiscalants are compounds that are added to feed water before it is used. The chemical regulates scale formation by delaying the time reaction between bicarbonate and calcium magnesium.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-antiscalants-market

The Chinese Antiscalants market can be broadly categorised based on segments like product types and applications.

• Product Types:

o Carboxylates

o Phosphonates

o Sulfonates

o Fluorides

o Others

• Applications:

o Coal Gasification

o Power

o Chemical

Market Trends

Rapid urbanisation and industrialization have increased the demand for energy and cost-effective clean water supply solutions. Antiscalants are a cost-effective solution for wastewater treatment and coal gasification plants, which will drive product demand even higher.Over the forecast period, investment in the development of new water treatment products and technology, such as sequencing batch reactors and oxidation ditches, will remain a critical factor for market growth. The increasing use of phosphonate-based products in scaling and membrane systems in recent years has had a positive impact on the wastewater treatment market’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Kemira, ZaozhungKerui Chemicals Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Shangdong OUWEI Lake New Material Co. Ltd., Nalco Water (Ecolab Inc.) and Avista Technologies (NYSE: AVA). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Europe Composites Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-composites-market

Europe CNC Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cnc-machine-market

Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-900-series-cooking-equipment-market

Global E-Prescribing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/e-prescribing-market

Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epidermal-growth-factor-receptor-inhibitors-market

Global Aerosol Propellants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerosol-propellants-market

Global Activated Alumina Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/activated-alumina-market

Global Acoustic Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acoustic-camera-market

Global 3D Scanning Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-scanning-market

Global 3D Projector Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-projector-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.