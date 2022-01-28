Global Egg Powder Market To Be Driven By A CAGR Of 4.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Egg Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global egg powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/egg-powder-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): 207,032 tons

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): 274,287 tons

The growth of the global egg powder market is being driven by the long shelf life and portability of the product. Egg powder is known to have a shelf-life of 5 to 10 years and is non-perishable, compared to the whole eggs. Additionally, the benefits of powdered eggs, without any loss of nutritional values have increased the popularity thereby, aiding the surge in demand over the past years. Moreover, the market for powdered eggs is expected to be propelled by the increasing end use application in domestic cooking and food and beverage sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Egg Powder is made by dehydrating eggs completely using spray drying. The benefits of powdered eggs over fresh eggs are the decreased weight per volume and the longer shelf life. Powdered eggs are also called dried eggs.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/egg-powder-market

Based on types, the industry can be divided into:

• Whole Egg

• Egg Yolk

• Egg Whites

It finds its end-uses in the following industries:

• Bakery

• Sauces, Dressings, and Mixes

• Others

The regional markets for egg powder include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market owing to the popularity of the product. Additionally, the robust advertising campaigns and marketing strategies are projected to aid the demand growth in the global egg powder market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show highest growth rate and bolster the market growth due to increasing expenditure over food and beverage products and increasing penetration of key players. Moreover, growing use of packaged egg powder in bakeries and other end-use industries is likely to offer commendable growth opportunities to the during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sanovo Technology A/S, EUROVO S.r.l., Kewpie Corp., ТМ Ovostar, and Pulviver SPRL among few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Fire Safety Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fire-safety-equipment-market

Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/financial-crime-and-fraud-management-solutions-market

Global Filling Machines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/filling-machines-market

Global Field Service Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/field-service-management-market

Global Fertility Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fertility-supplements-market

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/femoral-head-prostheses-market

Global Feed Anticoccidials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/feed-anticoccidials-market

Global Faecal Occult Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fecal-occult-testing-market

Global FCC Catalyst Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fcc-catalyst-market

Global Fatty Amines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fatty-amines-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.