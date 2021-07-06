Gwen Stefani chooses two daring dresses for her secret wedding to Blake Shelton. After six years of relationship, the artists have taken the ‘yes, I want’ by surprise last weekend.

True to her eclectic and always fun style, singer, songwriter, designer, and former No Doubt leader Gwen Stefani got married by surprise last weekend to country singer Blake Shelton , with whom she has been romantically involved for five years. years old and the one she got engaged to last year.

The artist herself has aired the news on her Instagram account thanks to some impressive photos of the link, held on Saturday, July 4, in the house that he owns in Oklahoma.

Not a month ago a diamond ring on her left hand had set off alarms that the celebration of the link was near.

In the photos that the singer has shared with her fans, you can see the two models with go-go tulle chosen by the bride for her big day, designed by the American Vera Wang.

The first, a minidress full of volume thanks to meters and meters of tulle and with an original neckline in the shape of a heart. The second model, for the post-ceremony party, is a silk crepe miniskirt , embroidered at the waist with floral motifs made with crystals and sequins.

The veil of the second dress was also shorter, and framed with a large white bow. For her blonde hair, Stefani has opted for an updo, a classic ballerina bun. The most striking detail has been the tall white boots , inlaid with brilliants and cowboy style that have been worn in honor of her now husband. An impressive model from Le Silla.

Discreet and familiar

In the photographs of his big day obtained by ‘Page Six’ you can see a chapel decorated like a white tent adorned with a large floral display. According to said media, the installation has been built for the occasion in recent days. The newlyweds had long assured that their marriage would be a discreet and family event , as it has finally been.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as judges on NBC’s “The Voice .” So the rocker and country superstar were newly divorced. In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert , his second wife, after four years of marriage. Soon after, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale surprised their fans by separating after 13 years of marriage and three children, ages 15, 12 and 7.

Since they started dating they have recorded three ballads together: ‘Nobody But You’, ‘Happy Anywhere’ and ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.