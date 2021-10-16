Tumble Dryers Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Beko, Electra, Miele

A tumble dryer is a dryer that is used to dry cloth. It is generally used in a household environment. These dryers are used on cloths after being washed from the washing machine. Tumble dryers constantly suck in and heat the air that surrounds them before sending it into the tumbler. To make room for more air to resume the drying process, the moist, humid air is normally vented outside. Since it is simple and dependable, it is commonly used. Tumble dryers are frequently combined with washing machines. Tumble dryers may often be top-loading, with the drum loaded from the top of the unit and the drum’s ends on the left and right sides, rather than the more traditional front and back.

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Tumble Dryers Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Tumble Dryers market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:Beko (Turkey),Electra (United States),Bosch (Germany),Miele (Germany),GE Appliances (United States),LG (South Korea),Samsung (South Korea),Whirlpool (United States)

Segmentation of the Global Tumble Dryers Market:

by Type (Condenser Tumble Dryers, Heat Pump Tumble Dryers, Vented Tumble Dryers), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Drum Capacity (Up to 5 KG, 5KG to 7KG, 7KG to 9KG, 9KG to 11KG, More than 11KG), Fuel (Electricity, Gas), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Condenser Type Tumble Dryers

Market Drivers:

Need of Tumble Dryers to Dry Clothes

Increasing Demand for Tumble Dryers for Commercial Purposes

Market Opportunities:

The demand for Industrial Tumble Dryers Is an Opportunity for Manufacturers

Growing Innovation in Energy Efficiency Will Boost the Demand for Tumble Dryers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2015-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Tumble Dryers Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Tumble Dryers market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tumble Dryers market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

