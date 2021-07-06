Barça Formalize Sale Of Junior Firpo To Leeds United For 15 Million

Barça formalize the sale of Junior Firpo to Leeds United for 15 million. The Barça club reserves 20% of a future sale of the left-back.

Junior Firpo is already a new player for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United . The Barça entity has made official this afternoon the transfer of the left-handed side to the English club for 15 million euros. Barça has reserved 20% of the income in a future transfer.

Junior Firpo has already passed the medical examination in the last hours, the last procedure before the player’s departure was consummated after two seasons in which he has not managed to be a starter. Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board of directors signed his signing from Betis for 18 million plus 12 in variables. However, he never compromised the ownership of Jordi Alba despite the good season he had had at Betis.

Milan interest

The 24-year-old full-back prioritized an outing to Italy, specifically to AC Milan, which had been interested in him, but Leeds’ insistence, superior offer and Bielsa’s magnetism have tipped the balance.

The sale of the Spanish-Dominican is the most important of the Barca summer so far, higher than the amount collected by Todibo (Nice, 8 million) or Konrad de la Fuente (Marseille, 3 million).

Throughout these two seasons, Junior Firpo has played 41 games and has scored two goals, both in the League, one against Getafe and the other against Alavés. He has played 24 league games, 10 in the Champions League, one in the Super Cup and six in the Copa del Rey.

