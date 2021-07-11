‘Viva la vida’ receives a wave of criticism after interviewing Antonio David: “There are no half measures”. The program wanted to ask him about the incorporation of Rocío Carrasco to ‘Sálvame’.

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 10, ‘Viva la vida’ decided to go in search of Antonio David Flores to ask him what he thought about the incorporation of his ex-wife to ‘Sálvame’ as a defender of the audience. This did not please many viewers, who did not hesitate to be critical of the program .

“There are no half measures: either television is used to denounce gender violence and to separate abusers, or it serves as an accomplice to abuse. If it serves both purposes, it serves abuse,” commented on Twitter Pilar Rahoka, along with the hashtag #BoicotVivaLaVida.

Being aware of what could come their way, the format already tried to exonerate itself before broadcasting the interview: “Our goal is to verify how those first hours of Rocío Flores off-camera have been after learning that, from now on, She will work very close to her mother . ”

