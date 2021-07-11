Diana Morant Promises To Give Her Skin As Minister Of Science

The former mayor of Gandia , Diana Morant , has chaired this Sunday her last plenary session as the town’s first mayor to say goodbye to the municipal corporation before starting her stage as Minister of Science and Innovation , a position she will hold from tomorrow, after his appointment announced yesterday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez and which he will ratify in Moncloa with the delivery of the ministerial portfolio.

Thus Morant has participated in the resignation plenary session where he has given an account in a brief speech of his future in Moncloa, reports Levante . “I accept the position of minister with all humility but with the commitment to leave my skin and in which I hope to be up to the task, ” said Morant, visibly moved.

Bittersweet feeling

In fact, the former mayor has acknowledged having a “bittersweet” feeling for leaving this post, although she has assured that her commitment to Gandia “remains intact.” “I will never renounce my city, my friends or my principles” , he has sentenced.

“This position is a success for the entire city, so I thank the entire corporation, especially the members of the local government, ” he said. In fact, the rod of command will now pass into the hands of José Manuel Prieto , his trusted man in the local executive.

Life “surprises you”

Morant also acknowledged that it was a surprise for her as well, since only a few days ago “I would not have imagined” this appointment, but sometimes life “when you live it intensely, it surprises you”.

The last plenary session of the mayor was attended by the president of the County Council, Toni Gaspar , the vice president of the county council and secretary of institutional relations of the PSPV, Carlos Fernández Bielsa, the secretary of organization of the PSPV, José Muñoz, the general director of Sports, Josep Miquel Moya, and the deputy in Congress for the PP, Óscar Gamazo.