Working Poverty Rebounds With The Pandemic At Mark1199

16.9% of employed Spaniards recognize difficulties or many difficulties in paying all their bills despite having a job. The working poverty picks up again after the arrival of the covid. Having a job is not a guarantee of being able to reach the end of the month without difficulties for 3.2 million people in Spain; 16.9% of those employed.

If, since the end of the Great Recession, working poverty was a downward reality in the Spanish labor market, the pandemic has broken that trend and has once again triggered material shortages among no lesser part of the workers. Especially those who have part-time contracts and are not able to earn enough, as reflected in the INE survey of living conditions published this Thursday.

Catalonia registers the worst poverty data in ten years

Six tenths has increased the percentage of workers who recognize that they have difficulties or many difficulties in paying basic bills, going from 16.3% in 2019 to 16.9% in 2020. Poverty has risen with greater or lesser intensity but in a generalized way among the entire Spanish population. In general terms, the Spanish population at risk of poverty or social exclusion went from 25.3% to 26.4% in the last year.

And having a job, once synonymous with a minimal vital guarantee, has lost that condition a little more. 25% of workers will not be able to go on vacation this summer, since you cannot afford to pay for a week away from your usual home; in 2019 it was 24.3%. 8.3% of those employed will not be able to put the air conditioning on either at home, when a year ago this proportion was 5.3%.

The housing , both rental and mortgage, is one of the biggest concerns for the working population. 10% acknowledge having been late with some of the usual payments in the last 12 months, almost double than last year. And the recent CPI data, with a price increase of 9.3% in the last years, do not augur less trouble for these workers in the light of next year’s survey data.

Labor poverty is a phenomenon that already affected significant percentages of the Spanish working population before the financial crisis and the bursting of the real estate bubble . In 2004 , the first data available from the INE statistics, 24.7% of workers claimed to arrive at the end of the month with difficulty or great difficulty.

After the ‘crack’ of Lehman Brothersand the subsequent global crisis said percentage reached its peak, specifically at 29.6% in 2014. At that time, the Spanish economy was creating employment again, but at the cost of significant doses of precariousness. Subsequently, the quality of employment and, above all, the low intensity of the contracts improved and in 2019 the minimum levels of working poverty were reached; up to 16.3%. And then the pandemic came and it picked up again.

Working poverty is coupled in the vast majority of cases with low work intensity . What is technically known as being “underemployed” and popularly known as wanting to work longer hours, in order to be able to charge more. This translates into part-time contracts , for a few hours a day, or intermittent labor relations -one day of work, two without the employer calling, then returns to work for a few hours …-.

Partiality is a phenomenon that has a woman's face, while three out of four partial contracts in Spain are held by women, according to the labor force survey. Other recent surveys by the INE itself point in the same direction, such as the salary structure, although the latest data for this is from 2019. According to them, one in four women earns less than 901 euros per month . A payroll with which it is difficult to reach the end of the month.

More unemployment, more poverty

And if among the people who have managed to keep their jobs during the first year of the pandemic, the end of the month has been more difficult for them, among the unemployed even more. 1.6 million unemployed people throughout Spain live at risk of social exclusion, 47.2% of the group and four tenths more than the previous year.

The daily expenses described above for the group of poor workers are multiplied for the unemployed, in a similar proportion and housing is also the bill that has increased the most in the last year. The obstacles to finding a new job during the last year, especially in the months of home confinement, have made it difficult for this group to find new income to minimize their situation.