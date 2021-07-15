104174 Erte Workers Request Help From The Generalitat Of Mark1199. The ‘Conselleria’ d’Empresa i Treball de la Generalitat de Catalunya will have to expand the budget after receiving more requests than planned and will allocate 67 million euros.

A total of 104,174 people have requested the help of between 600 and 700 euros provided by the Generalitat for workers in erte . The ‘Ministry’ of Business and Work will have to expand the budget initially planned to pay for this item due to the greater reception of requests received and for this it will allocate 67 million euros, as it has made public this Thursday in a statement.

This same Thursday, at three in the afternoon, the formal deadline for registering in the public registry set up by the Generalitat in order to apply for aid has closed. Anyone who has not registered will not be able to collect it. The commitment publicly manifested by the ‘minister’ Roger Torrent is that the beneficiaries get paid before the end of this month of July and that there are no delays, unlike what happened with part of the first batch of aid paid in March.

How to request aid from the Generalitat for erte workers of up to 700 euros?

Once the registration is closed, the technicians of the Department of Work will proceed to check that those 104,174 requests received duly comply with the requirements established to collect the aid. And once those requests that contain some type of incompatibility or whose applicants have debts with the Administration have been screened, the Generalitat will proceed to pay them.

Applicants will not have to carry out any more procedures, if the Generalitat does not specifically require it and they will only have to wait for the technicians of the Servei d’Ocupació de Catalunya ( SOC ) to certify the procedures. 104174 Erte Workers Request Help From The Generalitat Of Mark1199.

Fins to 104,174 people treballadores in ERTO have applied to @govern the direct adjustments to palliate the effects of # COVID19 . Destinarem 67M of euros per fer-hi front, with the aim of continuing to treballant for a fair recovery per a tothom. https://t.co/ETHRmDC5m2

– Roger Torrent i Ramió 🎗 (@rogertorrent) July 15, 2021

This aid was designed for all those workers who at some point in May were affected by an erte. According to the official data of the Social Security, that month there were 119,345 Catalan workers in erte; a figure that is quite close to the number of people who have finally asked for Treball’s help.

This will be a single payment and not reproducible in time. The final amount of the transfer will depend on the time that the beneficiaries have been in business. Specifically, if they have been in erte for 90 days or less, they will receive 600 euros and if they have been affected by a suspension file for more than 90 days, they will charge 700 euros.

Bad background

The commitment of the team of the ‘conseller’ Torrent is to do things better than in the first round of aid paid in March. At that time, with the ‘minister’ Chakir El Homrani as head of Treball, a third of the then 141,795 applicants paid late. 104174 Erte Workers Request Help From The Generalitat Of Mark1199.

The explanation given by the Generalitat was that the SEPE, dependent on the Ministry of Labor, had not provided them with the relevant data due to the effects of the recent cyberattack that the organization had suffered. This caused, according to his version, that 45,388 people did not get paid on time.

On this occasion, the design of this second batch of aid has been done in a way that the Generalitat will fully manage the process and all the data will be processed by SOC technicians. So they hope that there is no unforeseen event and they can pay on time. This model was already implemented to pay the aid to the self-employed and at that time there were no reported arrears.

