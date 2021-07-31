Esther Doña And Judge Santiago Pedraz In The Coolest Area Of Madrid

It has been 14 months since Esther Doña was widowed. The death by coronavirus of the Marquis de Griñón, Carlos Falcó , at the age of 83, left her devastated and she has taken refuge in her friends to overcome the loss. This Thursday, Doña went out to have fun in Almagro, one of the coolest neighborhoods in the Chamberí district (Madrid) and she did so accompanied by Santiago Pedraz , magistrate of the National Court , as this portal has learned.

The complicity between Doña and Pedraz was palpable: they chatted, laughed, and gave each other intense glances. The night was very fun, so much so that they even dared to show their artistic skills in a well-known karaoke in the area. Witnesses say the scene Esther, his 43 years , and his magistrate friend of 63 , it went like two teenagers.

Doña and Pedraz met several years ago, as they have coincided in many events and posh parties. Of course, then both were accompanied by their respective partners: she with Carlos Falcó and he with his wife, the journalist Paula Arenas, with whom he was married for 20 years and has a ten-year-old son.

In 2018, she decided to put an end to her marriage and he rebuilt his life with the lawyer Silvia Córdoba, whom he presented that same year at the opening of the Teatro Real season.

At 63, Pedraz is one of the magistrates of the National Court, head of the Court of Instruction 5 since December 2020 (he was in 1 since 2005). Their cases have had a great media coverage: the death of journalist José Couso in the Iraq war, Mario Conde, the youngest son of Jordi Pujol or the famous Box B of the PP.

Last April, Esther Doña showed off another friend, with whom she even shared images on social networks. It is about Juan Garcés, a successful executive, divorced and father of two children of legal age. They have known each other for more than 15 years and had resumed their friendship in recent months.