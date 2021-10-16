Customer Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Microsoft, Adobe

Today many of the companies are feeling the heat from more discerning and often less loyal consumers. The globalization, social media, economic uncertainty, or product commoditization are challenges to these companies. Customer Analytics is used as a powerful strategy by the companies that enables them to translate interactions and transactions about their customers. These analytics has potential benefits that include increase sales to new and existing customers, lower customer acquisition and retention costs, reduce customer churn and increase loyalty, improve the channel mix to lower cost to serve, and increase sales force effectiveness by targeting. The demand for cloud-based tools and the need to improve customer satisfaction has increased the growth of the global customer analytics market.

Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe (United States),SAP (Germany),SAS Institute (United States),Teradata (United States),Oracle (United States),Salesforce (United States),Mixpanel (United States),Manthan System (India),Second Measure (United States),Absolute Data (United States),NGData (Belgium),Customer Analytics (United States),Neustar (United States),NICE Systems (Israel),Segment (United States),Calibremind (United States),Clarity Insight(United States),Amperity (United States)

by Application (Brand Management, Campaign Management, Churn Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Product Management, Other), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Data Source (Web, Social Media, Smartphone, Email, Store, Call Center, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Component (Solutions {Web Analytical Tools, Dashboard and Reporting Tools, Social Media Analytical Tools, Voice of Customer (VOC), Data Management/ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load), Analytical Modules/Tools}, Services {Professional Services (consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance, education and training), Managed Services})

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Improved Customer Satisfaction

Increase in Social Media Concern to Address Customer Behavior

Market Trend:

Adoption of Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Language, and Business Process Automation

Challenges:

Inability to Understand Customer Journey

Opportunities:

Reduced Advertising, Campaigning, and Marketing Costs

Greater Collaboration Between Departments for Better and Faster Decision Making

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Customer Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Customer Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Customer Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Customer Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Customer Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Customer Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Customer Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

